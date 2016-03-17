BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
March 17 Cantel Medical Corp
* Cantel Medical announces CEO succession
* Says CEO Andrew A. Krakauer resigned
* Jorgen Hansen , President and Chief Operating Officer will become President and CEO as well as become member of board
* Says Andrew A. Krakauer will step down from CEO role and as a director on July 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.