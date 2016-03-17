BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
March 17 Ingram Micro Inc
* Ingram Micro acquires NETXUSA, accelerating growth in high value unified communications & collaboration market
* Company is expected to contribute more than $125 million in annual revenue and be modestly accretive to 2016 non-GAAP earnings
* Says acquired Greenville, SC-based NETXUSA Inc
* NETXUSA's management team and associates are expected to remain in place, operating as an integrated division of Ingram Micro Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.