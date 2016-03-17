BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
March 17 Paramount Resources Ltd
* Paramount will receive $556 million in cash at closing, plus a $35 million capital commitment
* RBC capital markets is acting as financial advisor to Paramount on midstream transaction
* Paramount announces the sale of its musreau complex for cash and other considerations in excess of $600 million and releases its 2015 annual results
* Entered agreement with unit of Pembina Pipeline for sale of its Musreau Complex and related midstream assets
* As part of midstream transaction, co and Pembina have entered into midstream service agreement which includes a 20-year arrangement
* Upon closing, proceeds from midstream transaction will be used to pay down company's bank credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
