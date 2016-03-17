BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
March 17 Ten Peaks Coffee Company Inc :
* Ten Peaks Coffee Company declares quarterly dividend and reports record results for 2015
* Qtrly loss per share $0.06
* Board of directors has declared an eligible dividend of $0.0625 per share
* Qtrly sales $21.4 million versus $19.5 million
* "We expect our 2016 processing volumes to grow more slowly than in 2015" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
