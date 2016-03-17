BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
March 17 Aeropostale Inc
* Aeropostale reports results for fourth quarter and fiscal 2015
* says Q4 same store sales fell 6.7 percent
* says Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.14 excluding items
* says is currently engaged in a dispute with a vendor, mgf sourcing us, llc, an affiliate of sycamore partners
* says sees q1 2016 loss per share $0.35 to $0.42
* says considering all options with respect to this dispute and to address disruption in supply
* says for fiscal 2016, company intends to invest approximately $14.0 million
* says board has authorized management to explore a full range of strategic and financial alternatives
* says extension of licensing agreement with distribuidora liverpool for aéropostale and p.s. From aéropostale in mexico until 2023
* says Q4 loss per share $0.27
* says Q4 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* says Q4 revenue $498 million versus i/b/e/s view $519.7 million
* says announces review of strategic alternatives aeropostale signs license extension with liverpool in mexico
* says closed 13 aéropostale stores during quarter
* says violation is causing a disruption in supply of some merchandise, which, if unresolved, could cause a liquidity constraint
* says company has retained stifel and other advisors to assist in a review of alternatives
* says company closed 13 aéropostale stores during quarter
