BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
March 17 Pembina Pipeline Corp :
* Pembina Pipeline Corporation announces $300 million bought deal financing
* Uunderwriters to buy from Pembina on a "bought deal" basis and sell to public 8.8 million common shares at a $34.00 per share
* To use proceeds, with funds under existing credit facilities to finance acquisition of certain natural gas processing assets
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.