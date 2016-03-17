BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
March 17 Petrowest Corp :
* Petrowest Corporation announces fourth-quarter and year-end 2015 financial results following transformational contract award; reaffirms 2016 guidance
* Qtrly revenue of $40.3 million, a decrease of $22.8 million compared to same quarter in 2014
* Qtrly reported adjusted EBITDA of $0.1 million compared to an adjusted EBITDA of $7.3 million
* Anticipates having approximately 15 percent of its total revenues in 2016 derived from oil and gas sector Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.