BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
March 17 Savanna Energy Services Corp :
* Savanna energy services corp. announces amendments to its senior secured revolving credit facility
* says the amendment, among other things, reduces size of total facility from $250 million to $150 million
* Amendment reduces certain financial covenant thresholds to end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.