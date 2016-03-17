March 17 Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd:

* Turquoise Hill announces financial results and review of operations for 2015

* Oyu Tolgoi is expected to produce 175,000 to 195,000 tonnes of copper in 2016

* Oyu Tolgoi is expected to produce 210,000 to 260,000 ounces of gold in concentrates for 2016

* Capital expenditures for 2016 on cash-basis, excluding underground development, are expected to be about $300 million

* Majority of 2016 gold production is expected in first half of year

* Sales contracts have been signed for approximately 90% of oyu tolgoi's expected 2016 concentrate production