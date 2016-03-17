BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
March 17 Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd:
* Turquoise Hill announces financial results and review of operations for 2015
* Oyu Tolgoi is expected to produce 175,000 to 195,000 tonnes of copper in 2016
* Oyu Tolgoi is expected to produce 210,000 to 260,000 ounces of gold in concentrates for 2016
* Capital expenditures for 2016 on cash-basis, excluding underground development, are expected to be about $300 million
* Majority of 2016 gold production is expected in first half of year
* Sales contracts have been signed for approximately 90% of oyu tolgoi's expected 2016 concentrate production Source text for Eikon:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.