BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
March 17 Bonterra Energy Corp :
* Bonterra Energy Corp. announces year end 2015 results
* Annual production volumes averaged 12,656 boe per day in 2015
* Reducing monthly dividend to $0.10 per share, and setting 2016 capital budget at a "modest" $40 million
* FY loss per share $0.28
* Estimates 2016 annual production will average approximately 12,500 boe per day
* With continued price volatility,uncertainty for oil to date in 2016, co will revisit capital spending,dividend levels on a monthly basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
