March 17 Gilead Sciences Inc

* International clinical trials, including trials in Canada, are being stopped due to serious adverse events with the drug zydelig, in combination with other cancer drugs

* Is also conducting a review of drug zydelig and will take appropriate next steps as needed

* Says three additional trials will be amended by implementing added measures to protect participants

* Four Canadian clinical trials, involving cancer medicine zydelig (idelalisib) in combination with other cancer medicines, being stopped