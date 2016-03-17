BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
March 17 Gilead Sciences Inc
* International clinical trials, including trials in Canada, are being stopped due to serious adverse events with the drug zydelig, in combination with other cancer drugs
* Is also conducting a review of drug zydelig and will take appropriate next steps as needed
* Says three additional trials will be amended by implementing added measures to protect participants
* Four Canadian clinical trials, involving cancer medicine zydelig (idelalisib) in combination with other cancer medicines, being stopped Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.