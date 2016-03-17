BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
March 17 Terago Inc
* Q4 revenue c$15.1 million versus I/B/E/S view c$15.5 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Q4 earnings per share view c$-0.01, revenue view c$15.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Terago reports 2015 year end financial results
* Qtrly net loss $0.2 million versus. Net loss of $1.1 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.