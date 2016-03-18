March 18 Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals receives complete response letter from FDA on Kangio (RTU Bivalirudin) application

* Says FDA requested further characterization of Bivalirudin related substances in drug product

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc says Eagle will work directly with FDA to determine an appropriate path forward

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc says evaluating FDA's response