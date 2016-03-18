MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi basks in Trump glow, most of region moves little
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
March 18 Theratechnologies Inc
* Theratechnologies and Taimed Biologics sign exclusive marketing and distribution agreement for Ibalizumab
* Co, Taimed Biologics, inc announced 12-year collaboration agreement to market,distribute Ibalizumab in United States,in Canada
* Transaction include a us$2 million payment obligation, of which us$1 million was paid in cash at signature of agreement
* Theratechnologies has exclusive rights to commercialize Ibalizumab in united states and in canada
* Taimed to continue to be responsible for development of ibalizumab,seek approval from FDA
* Co to be responsible to obtain approval from health canada, has exclusive rights to commercialize ibalizumab in us and in canada
* Deal includes US$1 million to be paid at commercial launch through issuance of 957,169 common shares of theratechnologies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
AUSTIN, Texas, May 21 Texas governor Greg Abbott will sign in the next few days a bill that would shield ride-hailing firms Uber and Lyft from bruising battles over fingerprint background checks that led them to leave some of the state's most important markets.