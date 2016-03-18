March 18 Gordmans Stores Inc
* Gordmans Stores Inc announces fourth quarter 2015 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.06
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters
* Sees Q1 2016 sales $146 million to $150 million
* Expects Q1 gross profit margin to be lower than last year
* Qtrly comparable store sales on an owned basis decreased
2.3 pct
* Gordmans Stores says Q4 sales performance was more
volatile than expected due in part to unfavorable weather
conditions in Dec and late Jan
* Gordmans Stores says Q4 sales volatility created a
temporary inventory build at year end that co is clearing
through during Q1
* Gordmans Stores says Q4 comparable store sales on an owned
basis decreased 2.3 pct
* Q4 sales $205.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $208.2 million
* Sees Q1 loss per share $0.06 to $0.10
* Q1 2016 net sales outlook reflect comparable store sales
in range of down 2 pct to flat
* Q1 guidance includes $0.02 of expense associated with
engagement of outside party to assist in identifying expense
savings opportunities
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $151.3
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
