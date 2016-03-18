March 18 Gordmans Stores Inc

* Gordmans Stores Inc announces fourth quarter 2015 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.06

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2016 sales $146 million to $150 million

* Expects Q1 gross profit margin to be lower than last year

* Qtrly comparable store sales on an owned basis decreased 2.3 pct

* Gordmans Stores says Q4 sales performance was more volatile than expected due in part to unfavorable weather conditions in Dec and late Jan

* Gordmans Stores says Q4 sales volatility created a temporary inventory build at year end that co is clearing through during Q1

* Gordmans Stores says Q4 comparable store sales on an owned basis decreased 2.3 pct

* Q4 sales $205.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $208.2 million

* Sees Q1 loss per share $0.06 to $0.10

* Q1 2016 net sales outlook reflect comparable store sales in range of down 2 pct to flat

* Q1 guidance includes $0.02 of expense associated with engagement of outside party to assist in identifying expense savings opportunities

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $151.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)