MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi basks in Trump glow, most of region moves little
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
March 18 (Reuters) -
* US air force awards Raytheon $573 million to continue building AMRAAM
* Raytheon Co says work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona , and is expected to be complete by february 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
AUSTIN, Texas, May 21 Texas governor Greg Abbott will sign in the next few days a bill that would shield ride-hailing firms Uber and Lyft from bruising battles over fingerprint background checks that led them to leave some of the state's most important markets.