March 18 Heat Biologics Inc

* Heat Biologics announces public offering of common stock and warrants

* Says public offering of 9.10 million common shares priced at $0.75 per share

* To use proceeds from offering to complete phase 2 clinical trial evaluating HS-410 for treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer

* Says gross proceeds from offering to heat are expected to be approximately $6.8 million

* To use proceeds to advance 8 patients enrolled in phase 1b clinical trial evaluating HS-110 for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)