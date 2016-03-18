MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi basks in Trump glow, most of region moves little
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
March 18 Heat Biologics Inc
* Heat Biologics announces public offering of common stock and warrants
* Says public offering of 9.10 million common shares priced at $0.75 per share
* To use proceeds from offering to complete phase 2 clinical trial evaluating HS-410 for treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer
* Says gross proceeds from offering to heat are expected to be approximately $6.8 million
* To use proceeds to advance 8 patients enrolled in phase 1b clinical trial evaluating HS-110 for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
AUSTIN, Texas, May 21 Texas governor Greg Abbott will sign in the next few days a bill that would shield ride-hailing firms Uber and Lyft from bruising battles over fingerprint background checks that led them to leave some of the state's most important markets.