MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi basks in Trump glow, most of region moves little
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
March 18 Pico Holdings Inc
* Pico reaches agreement with Central Square
* Board has appointed Andrew Cates as class III director and Daniel Silvers as class I director, effective immediately
* With addition of Messrs. Cates and Silvers to Pico board, Pico board will be comprised of nine directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
AUSTIN, Texas, May 21 Texas governor Greg Abbott will sign in the next few days a bill that would shield ride-hailing firms Uber and Lyft from bruising battles over fingerprint background checks that led them to leave some of the state's most important markets.