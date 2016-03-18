MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi basks in Trump glow, most of region moves little
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
March 18 Pacific Exploration And Production Corporation
* Pacific announces fourth quarter & year end 2015 results
* Qtrly average daily net production after royalties increased to 159,831 boe/d, higher by 9% compared to 2014
* Average oil and gas sales for year were 159,113 boe/d, 1% higher than 158,026 boe/d in 2014
* Q4 loss per share $12.44
* Q4 revenue $652 million versus $992 million last year
* Qtrly average sales price per barrel down from $85.35 /boe and $65.64 /boe, respectively a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
AUSTIN, Texas, May 21 Texas governor Greg Abbott will sign in the next few days a bill that would shield ride-hailing firms Uber and Lyft from bruising battles over fingerprint background checks that led them to leave some of the state's most important markets.