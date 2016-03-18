March 18 Silver Range Resources Ltd

* Silver range to acquire gold projects and change exploration focus

* Douglas Eaton, has resigned as president and chief executive officer, but will remain as a silver range director

* Agreed to purchase a portfolio of gold exploration projects from panarc resources ltd

* No plans to carry out additional silver-lead-zinc exploration until global markets for those metals improve significantly

* Michael Power, P. Geo. Has been appointed as president and chief executive officer effective immediately

* Panarc will not retain any royalty or other residual interest in any of projects

* Panarc will not retain any royalty or other residual interest in any of projects

* Will acquire a 100% interest in each of projects through issuance to Panarc of 10 million silver range common shares