March 21 Biomarin Pharmaceutical Says In Prism
* Biomarin Phase 3 study of pegvaliase for phenylketonuria
(PKU) meets primary endpoint of blood phenylalanine (Phe)
reduction (p<0.0001)
* Intends to submit a marketing application by the end of
the year subject to further discussions with the FDA
* Treatment effect demonstrated in this study represents an
approximately 62 pct improvement in blood Phe compared to
placebo
* 2 RDT, no subjects discontinued study drug due to adverse
events, pegvaliase was well tolerated compared to placebo
* Approximately, 60 pct of patients maintained Phe levels at
or below medical guidelines over long-term extension study
* In 8-week placebo-controlled portion no benefit in
inattention or mood scores were observed
