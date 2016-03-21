March 21 WL Ross Holding Corp

* Says to acquire Nexeo Solutions Holdings LLC from TPG

* Upon completion of transaction, will change its name to Nexeo Solutions Inc

* Current Nexeo Solutions management team is expected to continue to lead Nexeo Solutions following consummation of merger

* WLRH will acquire Nexeo Solutions in exchange for up to 35 million shares of WLRH common stock plus $1,296 million in cash, assumed net debt

* As part of transaction, TPG will roll over a substantial portion of existing equity and retain about 35 percent ownership

* Jefferies LLC was financial advisor to Nexeo Solutions and TPG, and Vinson & Elkins LLP acted as counsel to TPG and Nexeo Solutions

* Says anticipated initial enterprise value, including fees and expenses, is $1.7 billion

* TPG will continue to be represented on board of directors of Nexeo Solutions

* Transaction has been unanimously approved by both board of directors of WLRH and Nexeo Solutions

* In addition, WLRH's sponsor will exchange its warrants for 2.24 million shares of WLRH common stock

* Cash portion of consideration will be partially financed by debt facilities

* Cash portion of consideration will be partially financed by debt facilities

* Lazard was M&A advisor, and Deutsche Bank Securities, Credit Suisse, Bank of America Merrill Lynch were equity capital markets advisors to WLRH