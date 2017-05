March 21 Aleris International Inc

* Intends to commence a private offering of $450 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2021

* Aleris International says intends to use net proceeds to complete cash tender offer for $434.9 million aggregate amount of 7® pct senior notes due 2018

* Aleris International, Inc. announces launch of senior secured notes offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)