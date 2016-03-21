March 21 Capital Bank Financial Corp
* Made a payment of $3.0 million to FDIC as consideration
for early termination of loss share agreements
* Early loss share termination will result in one-time
after-tax charge of approximately $5.5 million during Q1 of 2016
* Capital Bank Financial Corp. announces early termination
of FDIC loss share agreements
