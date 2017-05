March 21 Oxford Lane Capital Corp

* Oxford Lane Capital Corp adopts new preferred stock repurchase program

* Authorized new program for purpose of repurchasing up to $25 million of outstanding shares of co's 7.50 pct series 2023 term preferred stock

* Oxford Lane Capital Corp says has authorized up to $25 million worth of outstanding shares of company's 8.125 pct series 2024 term preferred stock