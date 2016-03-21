March 21 Atlantic Power Corp
* Atlantic Power Corp says intends to refinance existing
term loan & revolving credit facility at its Atlantic Power Ltd
partnership ("APLP") subsidiary
* New term loan, to be raised by APLP Holdings Limited
partnership is expected to be increased in size to up to $700
million
* Says following completion of refinancing, company will
have no corporate debt maturities prior to 2019
* APLP holdings says new credit facilities to also include
up to $210 million in amount of secured revolving credit
facilities
* Atlantic Power Corporation announces launch of syndication
of new senior secured credit facilities by APLP holdings limited
partnership
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)