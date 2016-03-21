March 21 AGT Food And Ingredients Inc :
* AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. announces fourth quarter and
full year 2015 results, dividend and expansions at Minot
Ingredient facility
* Addition of production capacity at Minot for increased
fibre processing,granulated pulse flour production, to commence
installation in June 2016
* Addition of production line four to increase overall
production capacity, planned to commence installation in Q3 2016
* Examining feasibility of adding pulse flour and fibre
processing capacity in Turkey
* Adjusted EBITDA was $32.9 million for unaudited 3 months
ended Dec 31, 2015 , an increase of 34.8% over $24.4 million
* Both production lines at Minot Ingredient facility are
expected to be commissioned by Q1 of 2017
