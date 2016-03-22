March 22 Jaguar Mining Inc

* Jaguar reports fourth quarter and full year 2015 operating and financial results, significantly lower costs, positive operating cash flow

* Q4 earnings per share $0.02

* Q4 revenue of $26.8 million, up 4 pct

* Q4 consolidated gold production of 23,169 ounces, up 3 pct compared to Q4 of 2014

* Sees 2016 gold production 90,000 - 95,000 ounces

* Sees 2016 sustaining capital expenditures $23-$25 million

* Sees 2016 all-in sustaining costs $950 - $1,000 per ounce sold

* Says continues to review and implement cost control measures across operations and corporate offices