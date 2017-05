March 22 Contrafect Corp

* Company also announced intent to relocate its corporate headquarters to Cambridge, Massachusetts

* Contrafect corporation announces organizational changes

* Chief executive officer, Julia Gregory, plans to retire

* Steven Gilman, company's chairman, will serve as chairman and interim chief executive officer, effective march 21, 2016

* Says company's research laboratories will remain in full force at Yonkers facility