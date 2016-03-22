March 22 Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Qtrly adjusted ffo $0.26 per unit

* Q4 FFO per share view c$0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "we are continuously assessing potential acquisitions in our target markets and will focus on ones offering value and stability"

* Inovalis real estate investment trust reports solid financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ended december 31, 2015

* Qtrly FFO $0.22 per unit

* After year-end, terminated finance lease on Hanover property, refinanced with an interest-only 7-year mortgage financing of eur 12.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: