March 22 Cowen Group Inc
* Says financial terms of the transaction are undisclosed
* Says the transaction for cowen is expected to be mildly
accretive to book value
* Says transaction for Cowen is expected to be slightly
dilutive to tangible book value in the first year
* Agreement where Cowen and Co will acquire crt's credit
products, credit research, special situations,emerging markets
units
* Says CRT will use the proceeds from the transaction to
invest further in its equities, banking and rates businesses
* CRT to use proceeds to further invest in equities, banking
and rates businesses
* Cowen and Company will acquire CRT's credit products,
credit research, special situations and emerging markets units
* Financial terms of transaction are undisclosed
* Cowen to acquire businesses from CRT Capital
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)