UPDATE 1-Facebook fined 150,000 euros by French data watchdog
* Various European countries probing Facebook's practices (Adds detail, background)
March 22 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd
* Q4 loss per share $0.29
* Continues to expect that its cash balance will be sufficient to maintain its current operations into second half of 2017
* Galmed pharmaceuticals reports full year 2015 financial results and provides business update
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Various European countries probing Facebook's practices (Adds detail, background)
* Strongbridge Biopharma Plc provides corporate update and reports first quarter 2017 financial results