BRIEF-Commercial site at Hong Kong Central business district auctioned for HK$23.3 bln
* Says commercial site at Murray Road was awarded to Henderson Land Development Co Ltd's unit for HK$23.3 billion ($2.99 billion)
March 22 Igm Financial Inc
* Igm financial inc. Announces leadership changes
* Jeffrey R. Carney, CFA, will be appointed as president and chief executive officer of investors group, effective at annual meeting
* Carney will also become president and chief executive officer of IGM financial inc
* Board is engaged in a process to select a new president and chief executive officer of Mackenzie Financial Corporation
* Murray Taylor to retire as president and chief executive officer of investors group
* Gets members' nod for to borrow up to limit of 7.50 billion rupees