CANADA STOCKS-Futures slightly higher as oil, commodity prices rise
May 16 Futures of Canada's main stock index were slightly higher on Tuesday as oil extended gains and commodity prices rose.
March 22 Mart Resources
* Received confirmation that all of funds required to be paid by 1038821 b.c. Ltd have been received by Acquireco's lawyers in Canada
* Mart resources updates status of arrangement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 16 Futures of Canada's main stock index were slightly higher on Tuesday as oil extended gains and commodity prices rose.
May 16 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.