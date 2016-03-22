BRIEF-Commercial site at Hong Kong Central business district auctioned for HK$23.3 bln
* Says commercial site at Murray Road was awarded to Henderson Land Development Co Ltd's unit for HK$23.3 billion ($2.99 billion)
March 22 Manulife Financial Corp :
* Manulife appoints chief analytics officer
* Cindy Forbes has been appointed chief analytics officer, effective april 1, 2016
* Steve Finch has been appointed executive vice president and chief actuary
* Gets members' nod for to borrow up to limit of 7.50 billion rupees