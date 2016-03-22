BRIEF-Williamson Magor and Co gets members' nod for to borrow up to 7.50 bln rupees
* Gets members' nod for to borrow up to limit of 7.50 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 22 Legg Mason Inc :
* Legg Mason announces completion of publicly offered financing to fund acquisitions
* Has reinstated company's existing buyback program effective March 22, 2016 , retroactive to Feb. 1 , 2016
* Expects to resume its $90 million quarterly buyback pace in company's Q1 of fiscal year 2017
* Expects to buyback $60 million of its stock related to company's Q4 of fiscal year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gets members' nod for to borrow up to limit of 7.50 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 16 (IFR) - Citigroup has launched a credit equivalent of Wall Street's "fear gauge" that is intended to provide an accurate metric for risk aversion in the asset class.