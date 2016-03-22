CANADA STOCKS-Futures slightly higher as oil, commodity prices rise
May 16 Futures of Canada's main stock index were slightly higher on Tuesday as oil extended gains and commodity prices rose.
March 22 Fieldex Exploration Inc :
* Fieldex to acquire ownership of 100 percent interest in the high grade industrial minerals teslo project in Quebec
* Entered into two agreements to purchase 100 percent interest in 16 mining claims covering an area of approximately 960 hectares
* 16 mining claims located 15 km northwest of city of Buckingham and 170 km west of Montreal city in province of Quebec
* In consideration for acquisition, fieldex will issue to each of vendors 4 million shares of fieldex at a deemed price of $0.05per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
