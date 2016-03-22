DERIVATIVES-Citigroup launches "credit VIX"
LONDON, May 16 (IFR) - Citigroup has launched a credit equivalent of Wall Street's "fear gauge" that is intended to provide an accurate metric for risk aversion in the asset class.
March 22 WD-40 Co
* WD-40 company announces new board member and declares regular quarterly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
LONDON, May 16 (IFR) - Citigroup has launched a credit equivalent of Wall Street's "fear gauge" that is intended to provide an accurate metric for risk aversion in the asset class.
* Sandy spring bancorp acquisition of washingtonfirst bankshares to create region’s largest, locally-headquartered community bank