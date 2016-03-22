BRIEF-India's Andhra Bank March-qtr profit falls about 32 pct
* March quarter net profit 351.3 million rupees versus net profit of 516 million rupees year ago
March 22 Security National Financial Corp
* Says has entered into a stock purchase agreement to acquire First Guaranty Insurance Company
* Security National Financial Corporation seeks to acquire First Guaranty Insurance Company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 16 (IFR) - The Republic of France has launched a €7bn 30-year bond at 12bp over the OAT May 2045s, according to the lead managers.