BRIEF-India's Andhra Bank March-qtr profit falls about 32 pct
* March quarter net profit 351.3 million rupees versus net profit of 516 million rupees year ago
March 22 Central Federal Corp
* Central Federal Corporation announces 4th quarter 2015 net income and 2015 annual operating results
* Qtrly net interest income totaled $2.5 million, compared to $2.5 million for quarter ended December 31 , 2014
* Q4 earnings per share $0.15
LONDON, May 16 (IFR) - The Republic of France has launched a €7bn 30-year bond at 12bp over the OAT May 2045s, according to the lead managers.