March 22 Nike Inc

* Qtrly gross margin was 45.9 percent, flat compared to prior year

* Qtrly demand creation expense was $804 million, up 10 percent compared to the prior year

* Q3 total north america revenue $3.68 billion versus $3.25 billion last year

* As of end of quarter, worldwide futures orders for nike brand athletic footwear,apparel scheduled for delivery from march to july 2016 were 12%

* Q3 total western europe revenue $1.44 billion versus $1.41 billion last year

* Reported futures orders growth for greater china were 28 percent at quarter end

* Q3 total greater china revenue $982 million versus $801 million last year

* Inventories at quarter end for nike, inc. Were $4.6 billion, up 8 percent from february 28, 2015

* Nike, inc. Reports fiscal 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.55

* Q3 revenue $8.0 billion versus i/b/e/s view $8.2 billion