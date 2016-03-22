March 22 Pico Holdings Inc :

* Pico Holdings reaches agreement with Leder Holdings

* Pursuant to agreement, Leder Holdings terminated its special meeting solicitation, effective immediately

* Pico and Leder have agreed to terms regarding mutual releases, mutual non-disparagement and expense reimbursement

* Pursuant to agreement, Leder Holdings has agreed to withdraw its consents for a special meeting of shareholders

* Under terms of agreement, Leder Holdings has agreed to abide by certain standstill provisions