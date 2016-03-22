BRIEF-Perennial Real Estate clarifies article "Perennial sees light in Northern Malaysian state of Penang"
* Refers to article titled "Perennial sees light in northern malaysian state of penang" published by business times on 16 May 2017
March 22 Sun Communities Inc
* Sun communities, inc. Commences public offering of 4,000,000 shares of common stock
* Says to use net proceeds of offering to fund a portion of purchase price for acquisition of carefree communities inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Refers to article titled "Perennial sees light in northern malaysian state of penang" published by business times on 16 May 2017
* PRO Real Estate Investment Trust - acquisitions will be partially financed by proceeds from profitable sale of two industrial buildings in etobicoke, ontario