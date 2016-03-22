BRIEF-Can-Fite files clinical trial application in Canada for Piclidenoson
* Can-Fite files clinical trial application in canada for piclidenoson ahead of upcoming acrobat rheumatoid arthritis phase iii study
March 22 Identiv Inc :
* Identiv reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2015 results
* Estimates restructuring actions will eliminate business activities which represented approximately 5% of fy 2015 consolidated revenues
* Q4 revenue $13.1 million
* Sees positive EBITDA in second half of fiscal year 2016
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $1.77
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $56 million to $60 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
