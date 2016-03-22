BRIEF-Can-Fite files clinical trial application in Canada for Piclidenoson
* Can-Fite files clinical trial application in canada for piclidenoson ahead of upcoming acrobat rheumatoid arthritis phase iii study
March 22 Michaels Companies Inc :
* Says company intends to purchase from underwriters 2 million shares of such common stock
* Intends to fund share repurchase with cash on hand
* The Michaels Companies announces secondary offering of 17 million shares of common stock by selling stockholders and repurchase by the company of a portion of such common stock
* Selling stockholders will receive all of net proceeds from the offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
HONG KONG, May 16 (IFR) - JP Morgan has named new heads of equity capital markets and mergers and acquisitions for Asia Pacific in a reshuffle of senior managers in its investment banking division, according to an internal memo IFR has seen.