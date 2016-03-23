Pricing agency Argus plans change in Singapore, Mideast gasoil benchmark
* Proposes to lower gasoil benchmark sulphur to 10ppm from 500ppm
March 22 Brampton Brick Ltd
* For q4 of 2015, revenues grew by 19% to $32,362 from $27,200 for same period in 2014
* For q4 company recorded a net loss of $534, or $0.05 per class a subordinate voting share and class b multiple voting share
* Brampton brick reports results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: )
LONDON, May 16 Anglo-South African financial services firm Old Mutual is selling 17 million shares in U.S. fund firm Old Mutual Asset Management (OMAM), it said on Tuesday, cutting its minority stake in the firm by a further 15 percent.