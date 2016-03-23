Pricing agency Argus plans change in Singapore, Mideast gasoil benchmark
* Proposes to lower gasoil benchmark sulphur to 10ppm from 500ppm
March 22 Crossroads Systems Inc :
* Sale of product business and related assets to canadian-based strongbox data solutions for proceeds of $1.85 mln in cash
* Agreement includes co's entire product portfolio and maintenance business, including strongbox and sphinx storage solutions
* Announces sale of products business and plan to sell non-'972 patent portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
LONDON, May 16 Anglo-South African financial services firm Old Mutual is selling 17 million shares in U.S. fund firm Old Mutual Asset Management (OMAM), it said on Tuesday, cutting its minority stake in the firm by a further 15 percent.