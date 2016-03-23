March 22 Genesis Land Development Corp :

* Qtrly revenue $36.6 million versus $28.5 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.13

* Sold 51 homes in q4 2015 with revenues of $24,068

* Genesis reports 2015 fourth quarter results