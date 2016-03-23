BRIEF-India's Punjab & Sind Bank March-qtr profit falls about 92 pct
* March quarter net profit 83.3 million rupees versus net profit of 981.2 million rupees year ago
March 23 American Realty Funds Corp
* New York City reit to acquire 1140 Avenue of the Americasfor $180 million, excluding closing costs
* New York City REIT says transaction is expected to close in q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 83.3 million rupees versus net profit of 981.2 million rupees year ago
* Nine-month net profit EGP 8.6 million versus EGP 3.2 million year ago