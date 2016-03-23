BRIEF-CdR Advance Capital FY net profit down at EUR 1.2 million
* REPORTED ON MONDAY FY REVENUE 4.64 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 4.57 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO
March 23 Sun Life Financial Inc
* Sun Life Financial to acquire remaining 51 pct of CIMB Sun Life in Indonesia
* Says intends to integrate CSL's business under Sun Life brand with slf indonesia
* Terms were not disclosed.
* Says transaction is expected to close by end of q3 of 2016
* Sun life financial currently owns 49 pct of CSL as well as 100 pct of PT Sun Life Financial Indonesia
LONDON, May 16 (IFR) - The Republic of France has opened books for its new 30-year benchmark at OAT 3.25% May 2045 plus 14bp area, according to the lead managers.